Sidhana cousin alleges ‘torture’ by Delhi cops

Lakha Sidhana is wanted by the Delhi Police in connection with the Republic Day violence in the national capital.

The cousin of gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana, Gurdeep Singh Mundi Sidhana, was allegedly picked up by the Delhi Police late Thursday evening from Patiala before being released in Ambala. Parties across political lines in Pujab alleged that Gurdeep Sidhana was “tortured”.

Congress legislator and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted: “Shameful that Delhi police is allowed to torture Punjabis in our domain and territory. It violates Punjab Govt’s authority – with whose connivance it was done ??…”

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said: “The manner in which Delhi Police personnel had abducted and mercilessly thrashed Mundi Sidhana… was condemnable.”

Lakha Sidhana is wanted by the Delhi Police in connection with the Republic Day violence in the national capital.

As per Gurdeep’s statement with Bathinda police after he arrived at Bathinda Civil Hospital for treatment, he was boarding a train from Rampura when he was made to “forcibly” to sit in a vehicle by by “Special Cell Delhi police” along with his friend Gurpreet Singh, a patwari. The statement said both were “blindfolded and taken to Janakpuri police station New Delhi, where Gurdeep was tortured”.

Gurdeep said the police dropped him and Gurpreet at Ambala bus stand on April 9.