Toggle Menu
Sidhak sails into girls’ U-12 Tennis championship semishttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chandigarh/sidhak-sails-into-girls-u-12-tennis-championship-semis-6085016/

Sidhak sails into girls’ U-12 Tennis championship semis

It was tough going for Inayat Juneja as she fought her way back to carve out a 6-1, 7-6 (5) win over Niharika Moudgill to rally into the semis.

Sidhak sails into girls’ U-12 Tennis championship semis
During the match on Wednesday. (Express)

PLAYING WITH control, Sidhak Kaur made her way into the girls’ U-12 semi-finals with a 6-3, 7-5 (5) win over Radha Dhaliwal in the Roots-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Championship being played at the Roots Tennis Academy, Zirakpur Wednesday.

The opening set of the match saw Kaur playing with confidence and the youngster pocketed the set 6-3 to take a 1-0 lead in the match.

The second set saw both the players matching each other before Kaur won the set 7-5 (5) to complete the win and seal her spot in the semis. In another quarter-final encounter, Saraswati Kundliya ended the challenge of Tamanna Walia with a 6-1, 6-2 win. Kundliya won the opening set 6-1 to take a 1-0 lead in the match. The second set too saw Kundliya dominating the proceedings and claimed the set 6-2 to book her spot in the semi-finals.

It was tough going for Inayat Juneja as she fought her way back to carve out a 6-1, 7-6 (5) win over Niharika Moudgill to rally into the semis.

Advertising

Juneja won the opening set with a 6-1. The second set saw both the players matching each other before Juneja won the set via tie-breaker 7-6 (5) to enter the semifinals.

In the boys’ U-12 category, top seed Anuj Pal made his way into the semi-finals with an easy 6-2, 6-4 win over Shorya Jitshu.

For latest coverage on Haryana and Maharashtra Elections, log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you the fastest assembly election 2019 updates from each constituency in both the states.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android