Sidhak sails into girls’ U-12 Tennis championship semis

PLAYING WITH control, Sidhak Kaur made her way into the girls’ U-12 semi-finals with a 6-3, 7-5 (5) win over Radha Dhaliwal in the Roots-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Championship being played at the Roots Tennis Academy, Zirakpur Wednesday.

The opening set of the match saw Kaur playing with confidence and the youngster pocketed the set 6-3 to take a 1-0 lead in the match.

The second set saw both the players matching each other before Kaur won the set 7-5 (5) to complete the win and seal her spot in the semis. In another quarter-final encounter, Saraswati Kundliya ended the challenge of Tamanna Walia with a 6-1, 6-2 win. Kundliya won the opening set 6-1 to take a 1-0 lead in the match. The second set too saw Kundliya dominating the proceedings and claimed the set 6-2 to book her spot in the semi-finals.

It was tough going for Inayat Juneja as she fought her way back to carve out a 6-1, 7-6 (5) win over Niharika Moudgill to rally into the semis.

Juneja won the opening set with a 6-1. The second set saw both the players matching each other before Juneja won the set via tie-breaker 7-6 (5) to enter the semifinals.

In the boys’ U-12 category, top seed Anuj Pal made his way into the semi-finals with an easy 6-2, 6-4 win over Shorya Jitshu.