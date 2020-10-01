Siblings missing from Sec 23 recovered from near Lalru

Chandigarh Police barricade roads. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh, File)

Two siblings who had gone missing from their house in Sector 23 were traced to a place near Lalru, around 55 km from here, on Ambala-Chandigarh National Highway on Wedneaday.

The children — Khushi, 10, and Bhavik, 5 — reached Lalru in an auto-rickshaw from Sector 23. Police said the children left the house without telling their maternal grandmother around 1 pm. Parents of the children are Haryana government employees.

A police officer said, “Children kept telling the auto-rickshaw driver that they want to go to a swimming pool. They kept pursuading the auto driver to take them ahead further but near Lalru, the driver got suspicious about them. The driver approached the sarpanch of Sarsani village, on Ambala-Chandigarh NH at Lalru. The sarpanch managed to convince the children, who revealed the names and contact number of their parents. By that time, parents had approached the police.”

A police party, headed by SI Naveen Kumar, incharge PP-22, rushed to Sarsani village and brought them back. They were handed over to their parents, after completion of formalities. ens

