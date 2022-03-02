Siblings hit by juvenile driver, cops start legal proceedings against father

Two pedestrians, who are siblings, was hit by a speeding i20 car being driven by a juvenile in Mani Majra here on Tuesday.

The injured siblings were identified as Jyoti (17) and Suraj (15) were rushed to GMSH-16 for treatment. Injured Jyoti received a fracture in one of her arms, while Suraj received multiple injuries.

Sources said the juvenile-driver tried to escape from the spot but was caught by locals. The incident took place when the siblings were going to school near Vaishno Dhaba, Smadhi Gate, Mani Majra. Police have started legal proceedings against the father of the driver for handing over his car. The proceeding against the juvenile’s father is being initiated under Section 199A of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.

The father is a building contractor and the i20 was found registered in his name. “We caught the juvenile from the spot. The car was being driven at high speed. Jyoti and Suraj were going together when the car hit them. Senior officers told us to take action against the owner of the car when we realised that the driver of the car is a juvenile. We registered a case of road accident and lodged a DDR about the juvenile,” a police officer said. Sources said that Jyoti and Suraj were initially taken to Civil Hospital, Mani Majra, and were later referred to GMSH-16. The FIR was registered on the statement of the father of siblings, Devinder Kumar, of Pipli Wala Town.

There are very few instances when UT police have initiated legal proceedings against parents/guardians of juveniles involved in road accidents, traffic rules violations, etc. A case was registered at Mani Majra police station. Section 199A of MV Act, 1988 reads that when an offence has been committed by a juvenile, the guardian or the owner of the motor vehicle shall be deemed guilty and is liable to be proceeded against and punished accordingly.