8-yr-old girl, her 6-yr-old brother discharged from Sirsa hospital after recovering from coronavirus

The Sirsa Civil Hospital on Tuesday discharged two of its youngest coronavirus patients — an 8-year-old girl and her 6-year-old brother. Both has tested positive last month after their mother was confirmed to have the virus on March 30. She is still admitted in the hospital.

Sirsa has recorded four coronavirus cases till date. The condition of other two patients including the siblings’ mother is said to be stable.

Both the children stayed at Panipat’s civil hospital for about a fortnight. Doctors said they would pass time by playing games on mobile phones and would talk to their mother via video call.

Their mother — who was declared as the first COVID-19 patient in Sirsa — runs a PG in Bansal Colony. Following her test results, the district administration also obtained samples of her family members in which both her children were also found positive. The woman’s husband and other family members tested negative.

Panipat Civil Hospital doctors said two consecutive test reports of the two children had come back negative.

Testing goes up four-fold

In the last 10 days, Haryana has increased its coronavirus testing more than 4.3 times. As compared to 1,430 samples sent for testing on April 4, the Haryana health department’s bulletin released Tuesday evening revealed that 6,163 samples had been sent for testing till date — an increase of 4,733 samples in the last 10 days.

Till date, of the 6,163 samples sent for testing, reports of 4,591 have been negative, and reports of 1,388 samples are awaited.

A total of 14,780 persons are currently under surveillance across Haryana while 1,186 are either hospitalised or kept in isolation facilities.

With two fresh cases reported from Faridabad, Haryana’s total count of COVID-19 patients reached 184 Tuesday. Of these, while 41 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals, 141 are hospitalised and two have died till date.

