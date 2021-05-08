Siachen avalanche: Another soldier dies during treatment

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50 lakh, along with a government job to a family member of Sepoy Parghat Singh.

A third soldier of 21 Punjab, who had come under an avalanche in Siachen Glacier on April 25, has died while undergoing treatment at Command Hospital, Chandimandir. Sepoy Parghat Singh lost his life due to hypothermia and acute kidney injury.

He was pulled out of the avalanche and evacuated to Chandigarh on April 27.

Earlier, two other soldiers, Sepoy Amardeep Singh from village Karamgarh in Barnala and Sepoy Prabhjit Singh from Hakamwala in Mansa had also died in the line of duty in the same avalanche.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50 lakh, along with a government job to a family member of Sepoy Parghat Singh.

Extending his sympathies to the bereaved family, the CM said that his utmost dedication to defend country’s unity and integrity, even sacrificing his life would inspire his fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment.

Sepoy Parghat Singh, hailed from village Dorabjee in Dera Baba Nanak (Gurdaspur) and is survived by his father Sardar Pritam Singh, mother Sardarni Sukhwinder Kaur and two sisters.