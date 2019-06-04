Shunned by service voters, Punjab’s Congress govt fast-tracks regularisation policy

After SAD-BJP turned out to be top choice of service voters in Punjab in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the state government has expedited the process of taking a final decision on regularisation of contractual employees. Barring a few constituencies, most of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab witnessed maximum ballot votes going to the SAD-BJP alliance.

Brahm Mohindra, Minister of Health and Parliamentary Affairs, who is heading the sub-committee constituted to examine all aspects of the regularisation policy, has already asked for the report from the government officer’s panel. The officer’s panel led by a retired IAS officer Dilsher Kalha met on May 27 and is in the process of preparing its report.

Mohindra told The Indian Express: “We are waiting for their report. They have to study and all financial, legal and administrative implications of the decision. We will see when the report comes to me.”

A senior minister told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity that the issue of postal ballots was discussed among a few party seniors. According to him, it was discussed that service votes were not an indication of a trend in favour of SAD-BJP, but protests by employees in the state had created a perception against the Congress.

The government was always serious about the regularisation of contractual employees, he added.

Now, the government is looking at a policy for regularisation of about 45,000 contractual employees. The minister said it was likely that all employees, who have completed 10 years in service would be regularised. “Rest will be decided by the sub-committee.” he said.

The sub-committee comprises Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Animal Husbandry Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu besides Mohindra.

The sub-committee was set up by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh as about fate of 51,000 contractual employees was hanging in balance.

In another move, following feedback from villages during elections, Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Monday directed the Deputy Commissioners to drain out and de-silt all village ponds within a fortnight.