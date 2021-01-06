Patiala police arrests singer, lyricist Shree Brar for ‘glorifying’ lawlessness

The Patiala police on Tuesday arrested singer and lyricist Shree Brar alias Pawandeep Singh Mohali for allegedly glorifying lawlessness in his songs.

Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vikram Jeet Duggal said that he had released a song ‘JAAN’ on online platform YouTube with provocative lyrics promoting violence and antisocial acts to the extent of even providing shelter to the criminals and gangsters, and encouraging them to break jails.

“The lyrics of the song very much encourage the youth to commit crimes and anti-social acts,” the SSP said.

The SSP said that an FIR was registered against the singer under sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 502 (sale of printed or engraved substance containing defamatory matter), 505, 115, 116 and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at Civil Lines police station.

The SSP said that singer Brar was arrested by CIA staff, Patiala, from Sector 91, Mohali. He said that the song sung by him was aimed at misleading the common man and the youth as well as inciting them to commit heinous crimes.

At the same time, it promotes total lawlessness in a society where the law takes a back seat, and gangsters and antisocial elements come forward with their activities detrimental to society at large.

“Such songs inflict fear on society as the people lose faith in the law and order agencies and the government. Therefore, such provocative messages and literature draw very strict legal action. As such, lyrics are detrimental to peace and order. They will not be tolerated at any cost and law will take its own course while dealing with the persons scripting such lyrics. No one will be allowed to promote violence and gang culture. Stringent action will be taken as per law against all those who encourage lawlessness and criminal activities in society,” the SSP said.