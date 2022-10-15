Shows double standards of Kejriwal, says Dhankar

Hours after a meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar remained inconclusive, Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar targeted AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal “for opting for double standards”.

Dhankar said: “Instead of possessing rights of Haryana, Kejriwal and Mann should start construction of the SYL canal while showing a large heart. This will lead to the welfare of the farmers of Haryana and respect to the orders of the Supreme Court.”

Terming the stand of Mann as “impractical”, Dhankar said the constitution is supreme in democracy. “The Supreme Court has given a verdict in the favour of Haryana and both parties (Punjab and Haryana) should respect this. Kejriwal and Mann don’t have concerns for the farmers of Haryana or pride of the Supreme Court. The country will move by following the constitution authored by BR Ambedkar not by the negative mindset of Kejriwal and Mann.”

Further targeting Kejriwal, Dhankar said: “When Kejriwal comes to Haryana, he reminds he is lal (son) of Haryana land while in Delhi he works against the farmers of the state. These double standards won’t work in Haryana. The public of Haryana has identified Kejriwal very well and will teach him a lesson at the appropriate time. We are sure that the apex court will give appropriate orders to the Punjab government for completion of SYL canal construction.”