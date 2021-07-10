Shown black flags by farmers, Haryana minister says committed to their welfare

A group of protesting farmers Friday showed black flags to Haryana women and child development minister Kamlesh Dhanda, when she had gone to chair a meeting of the public grievances committee in Kurukshetra. The farmers also blocked the Kurukshetra-Kaithal road for several hours.

BKU Kurukshetra district president Jasbir Singh Mamumajra, said, “The meeting was scheduled to be held at Panchayat Bhawan in the town but its venue was changed to Kurukshetra University at the last minute. Police force from two-three neighbouring districts had been deployed at the venue. Upset over being denied entry to the university, the farmers blocked Kaithal-Kurukshetra road.”

When the farmers tried to enter the university by force, it led to a brief face-off with the police. Mamumajra said, “10 farmers succeeded in entering the campus and showed black flags to the minister when she was coming out of the meeting hall. All of the ten agitators were detained by police and released later.”

The police, on the other hand, said elaborate security arrangements had been made to maintain law and order in the area while claiming that no farmer had been assaulted by any security personnel during the protest. DSP Gurmel Singh said, “The farmers were detained as part of preventive action. There was no issue of assault on them.”

Talking to the local media, minister Kamlesh Dhanda, said, “Our government is absolutely committed to the welfare of the farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the government was just a phone call away. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has also said that if there are issues, then the farmers should bring them forward and the same will be resolved. Our government is making continuous efforts to double the income of our farmers.”

Gurjar dares farmer leaders to contest polls

Haryana Education Minister, Kanwar Pal Gurjar, on Friday, challenged the farmer leaders to contest the upcoming elections to test their popularity among the masses. “With this, they will come to know how many farmers actually are standing with them. If they wish to get the laws repealed, they should go to the public. If people elect them as the PM, then they may change the laws. They should end their agitation and instead convince people about their point of view. This is the way a democracy functions.”