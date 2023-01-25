Showers in past 24 hours meet 60% requirement of Punjab’s first winter month rain

Moderate rain in the past 24 hours has brought big relief in Punjab, especially to the agricultural fields, as the state received 60 per cent of the required normal winter showers to date. Neighbouring Haryana received at least 33 per cent and the joint capital of Chandigarh witnessed 73 per cent of winter rain to date.

According to the India Metrological Department (IMD)’s Chandigarh office, Punjab has received 8.4 mm of rain, against the required 14.3 mm, which is -41 per cent. Haryana has received 3.5 mm against the required normal of 10.5 mm or -67 per cent, and Chandigarh got 20.5 mm or -27 per cent against a normal of 28.1 mm.

With this, four districts of Punjab—Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur, and Pathankot—have received 40 per cent, 30 per cent each, and 60 per cent of surplus rain, respectively. In Haryana, the Sirsa, Hisar, and Fatehabad districts received 12 per cent of surplus rain.

However, Punjab’s Tarn Taran, Muktsar, and Moga districts have got no winter rain so far. Similarly, half a dozen districts in Haryana have gone without any winter rain.

There are several rain-fed areas in Punjab, mostly in Hoshiarpur Gurdaspur, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Nawan Shahr, and Ropar districts, where Rabi crops are dependent on the winter rain.

According to experts, winter rain in January and February is very beneficial for Rabi crops. Winter rain also helps alleviate dry cold conditions, which give rise to health issues like congestion in the chest, coughing and fever etc.