Chandigarh: Show-cause notice issued to Ropar Jail superintendent

The district court of Chandigarh has issued a show-cause notice to Jail Superintendent of Ropar Jail for not getting accused, Dilpreet Singh Dhahan, to appear before the court in a case registered against him of an attempt to murder and under Arms Act. The court has also issued a production warrant for Dilpreet Singh.

Advertising

The show-cause notice has been issued by the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajeev Goyal. The case against Dhahan was registered at Sector 36 police station.

The Superintendent Ropar Jail has been given a show-cause notice, directing him to get the accused to appear before court- physically or through video conferencing on July 19.

The accused was arrested following an encounter with Punjab police officers near the ISBT in Sector 4. He was booked by UT Police under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and Arms act. Huge cache of weapon, including a single barrel gun, one pistol and dozens of live cartridges, were recovered from his vehicle, a white-coloured Swift car bearing Ambala registration number. He was nabbed at the link road between ISBT-43 and district courts complex in Sector 43.

Advertising

The charges in the case are to be framed by the district court for which the court had asked the police and the jail authorities to produce the accused in court.

Dilpreet Singh Dhahan, wanted in connection to 16 murder cases, attempt to murder, extortion, received two bullet injuries in his right leg and was then admitted in PGI, Chandigarh. He is also facing charges for murdering Sarpanch Satnam Singh, who was allegedly shot dead by him and his three other accomplices outside a gurdwara in Sector 38 (West), Chandigarh, on April 9, 2017.