Should stop doing drama in name of special sessions: Badal to Mann

The SAD president also said after they form government in 2027, all those bereft will get immediate tubewell connections. (File image)

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sunday said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should know the erstwhile SAD government enacted anti-sacrilege law, in 2016, and he “ should stop doing dramas in the name of special sessions of the Vidhan Sabha”.

Addressing a rally in Faridkot’s Kotkapura — the sacrilege hotbed in 2015, Sukhbir Singh Badal said an anti-sacrilege law passed by the Vidhan Sabha in 2016 stipulated life sentence to anyone committing sacrilege against Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Maharaj.

He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should stop doing dramas in the name of special sessions. Now he has called a special session to enact an anti-sacrilege law. He should know that the erstwhile Akali Dal government enacted this law which stipulated life sentence to anyone committing sacrilege against Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Maharaj