Should stop doing drama in name of special sessions: Badal to Mann

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The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sunday said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should know the erstwhile SAD government enacted anti-sacrilege law, in 2016, and he “ should stop doing dramas in the name of special sessions of the Vidhan Sabha”.
Addressing a rally in Faridkot’s Kotkapura — the sacrilege hotbed in 2015, Sukhbir Singh Badal said an anti-sacrilege law passed by the Vidhan Sabha in 2016 stipulated life sentence to anyone committing sacrilege against Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Maharaj.
He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should stop doing dramas in the name of special sessions. Now he has called a special session to enact an anti-sacrilege law. He should know that the erstwhile Akali Dal government enacted this law which stipulated life sentence to anyone committing sacrilege against Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Maharaj
“The law is yet to be ratified by the Centre. Instead of indulging in a drama on this sensitive issue, Bhagwant Mann should take up this matter with the Central government and get it passed,” he said.
Badal asserted that sacrileges started in Punjab in 2015 after the advent of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab.
Badal said, “AAP legislator Naresh Yadav was even convicted in a sacrilege case but the AAP is yet to tell Punjabis why it defended Yadav and even fielded its senior most leaders, Harpal Cheema and Harjot Bains to fight his case.”
The SAD president appealed to the people to support the SAD and said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal have no concern for you. The SAD, however, is part and parcel of your family. We have always stood with you. We stand for ‘sewa’ while the parties of Delhi only believe in ruling and looting.”
He said all development in Kotkapura and neighbouring constituencies had occurred during the SAD tenure. He also talked about how former Congress chief minister Harcharan Brar could not even remove water logging from the area or even upgrade the government school in Sarainaga.
The SAD president also said after they form government in 2027, all those bereft will get immediate tubewell connections. “We will also give a 12-hour power facility to farmers during the day time.”
He announced that the government would also offer an interest free loan of Rs 10 lakh to youth besides restarting an expanded Atta Dal scheme, raising old age pension to Rs 3,100 per month and Shagun allowance to Rs 1 lakh. He also announced the establishment of a World Skill University with its affiliated colleges in each district, establishment of a medical and veterinary college in each district, and government jobs for Punjabis.
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