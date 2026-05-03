Shots fired near Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada, threat claims surface

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Gunshots were reported outside a cafe adjacent to Kap’s Cafe, the Surrey eatery owned by comedian and television host Kapil Sharma, late on Saturday night, triggering fresh security concerns around Indian-origin businesses in Canada amid claims of responsibility by a social media account linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
No injuries were reported in the incident, which took place at Chai Sutta Bar on 120 Street in Surrey, directly next to Kap’s Cafe. Videos circulating on social media purportedly showed multiple rounds being fired outside the premises while staff and patrons were inside. The Surrey Police responded to the scene, though an official statement detailing the circumstances of the firing or any arrests was awaited.
Soon after the shooting, a social media post from an account claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate issued a direct warning to both the owner of Chai Sutta Bar and Kapil Sharma, threatening that Kap’s Cafe and Sharma’s Mumbai residence could be targeted next. The post also warned against mediation and demanded that Sharma “come on the line”, a phrase commonly associated with extortion threats.
Authorities have not officially verified the authenticity of the claim.
The latest firing marks the fourth violent episode in the vicinity of Kap’s Cafe since it opened in July last year in Surrey’s Indo-Canadian neighbourhood.
The venue was first targeted on July 10, 2025, when multiple rounds were fired at its windows and exterior walls shortly after its launch. A second attack followed on August 7, when around 25 shots were reportedly fired, shattering glass panes, while investigators also seized what was described as a Molotov cocktail-like object from the scene. A third firing incident was reported on October 16, 2025, late at night while staff members were present inside.
Previous attacks were also allegedly claimed by operatives linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi network. Investigators in Canada have treated the incidents as part of a broader extortion-linked pattern of gang violence targeting businesses, particularly within the Indo-Canadian community.
Kapil Sharma has not issued any statement on the latest incident. Following earlier attacks, Sharma and his team had maintained that they would continue operations at the cafe, saying they would not be intimidated by repeated acts of violence.
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