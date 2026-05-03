Shots fired near Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada, threat claims surface

Gunshots were reported outside a cafe adjacent to Kap’s Cafe, the Surrey eatery owned by comedian and television host Kapil Sharma, late on Saturday night, triggering fresh security concerns around Indian-origin businesses in Canada amid claims of responsibility by a social media account linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which took place at Chai Sutta Bar on 120 Street in Surrey, directly next to Kap’s Cafe. Videos circulating on social media purportedly showed multiple rounds being fired outside the premises while staff and patrons were inside. The Surrey Police responded to the scene, though an official statement detailing the circumstances of the firing or any arrests was awaited.