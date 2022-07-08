Shortlisted IAF aspirants move high court, want recruitment initiated in 2019 completed

A petition has been filed by the shortlisted Indian Air Force (IAF) candidates before the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions to the Ministry of Defence, and Central Airmen Selection Board, New Delhi, to complete the recruitment process initiated vide notification dated December 11, 2019.

Petitioner Sourabh and others, through their counsel Advocate Pardhuman Singh, have also sought directions for declaring the final result of the examination to join as Airmen in group ‘X’ trades (except education instructor trade) and group ‘Y’ trades (except auto tech IAF (P), IAF (S) and Musician). The examination was conducted in

November 2020.

The petitioners submitted that they have cleared all the stages of the selection procedure, including physical and medical tests.

The provisional selection list was published by the respondents on May 31, 2021, and their names figured in the list. It has been almost one year since the publication of the provisional selection list, but the final result has not been declared yet.

The petition added that one of the petitioners had filed an RTI in the office of the respondents seeking information as to why the result is being delayed. “Till date, no reply has been given by the respondents.”

The petitioners’ counsel contended that the question of law for the court’s consideration was whether the respondents could delay the result of the examination conducted in November 2020 and January 2021 without any reason.