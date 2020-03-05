Chandigarh: Shortage of masks in the city as coronavirus panic spreads

A doctor from PGIMER claims that masks are mostly ineffective in curbing the spread of the virus, and most masks just offer a physical layer of protection and a soothing placebo effect at most to people. (PTI Photo) A doctor from PGIMER claims that masks are mostly ineffective in curbing the spread of the virus, and most masks just offer a physical layer of protection and a soothing placebo effect at most to people. (PTI Photo)

Pharmacists in the Chandigarh there is an acute shortage in supply of N95 masks, as the paranoia around coronavirus has led to the demand and price of masks to rocket around the globe.

“There has been panic and misinformation regarding the whole epidemic, which has made people believe they can protect themselves from the disease if they just buy and hoard N95 masks,” claims Parwinderjit from Tinbro Bharat Medical Stores in Sector 16, Chandigarh. “Now because of the short supply everywhere, masks which we usually sold to our customers for Rs 130, are being sold to us by our suppliers at a cost of Rs 180 and above,” said the pharmacist, adding that if they increase their prices according to the increase in the cost of buying the masks from suppliers, then no customer would be ready to buy masks. “Each mask will have to be sold for Rs 500 or so,” he added.

Though health officials from across the world have been imploring people to stop buying and hoarding face masks as they are allegedly ineffective in preventing the spread of novel coronavirus infection, the paranoia around the epidemic has led to people hoarding masks and sanitizers everywhere. In Chandigarh as well, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), recently issued an advisory stating that there “is no recommendation of using mask by general public”. The advisory also claimed that washing hands regularly and avoiding non-essential travel are the most effective precautions.

A doctor from PGIMER claims that masks are mostly ineffective in curbing the spread of the virus, and most masks just offer a physical layer of protection and a soothing placebo effect at most to people. “Most simple masks or surgical masks are only worn by medical health professionals as a rudimentary protective layer which cannot really stop viral microbes from spreading. Furthermore, even more advanced N95 masks are not foolproof until they are fitted to one’s face perfectly and the mask is changed frequently. Even after these precautions, viral microbes can enter through as most masks are porous enough,” claimed the doctor, adding, “Hence washing one’s hands frequently and avoiding contact is the best precaution.”

Another city pharmacist, Sanjay from Jai Ambika Medicos outside Government Medical College and Hospital sector 32, claims that no masks are being supplied anymore. “The costs of general masks which we got for Rs 5 are now for Rs 15. As for N 95 masks, those are not available anywhere now. The demands for sanitizers has also increased ten fold, the paranoia is too much” claimed Sanjay.

