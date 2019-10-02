Shortage of chemical used in fumigation, Mohali councillors fume

CITY COUNCILLORS are angry as the Municipal Corporation has failed to do fumigation in some areas for the past two months. The councillors allege that when they enquired from the civic body, they came to know that there is a shortage of chemical used for fumigation and the MC could not buy it in time.

Advertising

Ward number 10 councillor Kuldeep Kaur Kang told Chandigarh Newsline that fumigation did not take place in the last two months in her ward and the residents are complaining about it every day. She alleged that whenever she called the MC officials, she never got a satisfactory answer. “I called the MC many times. The officials concerned told me that they were short of chemical used in fumigation. It is serious. Fumigation is the most important works, delay in buying the chemicals is a major lapse,” Kang added.

Ward number 10 consists of the areas of Phase V. Councillor Kang said that her area was among the most vulnerable areas for the outbreak of dengue in the past.

Sources in the MC said there is around 40 litres of chemical available for fumigation which is for emergency use. The sources also said that the tender for buying the chemical would be opened in a day or two, following which the process of buying the chemical would be initiated.

Advertising

An MC employee associated with the branch for carrying out fumigation said, “Every year we need around 7,000 liters of chemical for fumigation. Now we do not have the sufficient quantity. Once tender is opened, the requirement will be met.”

Ward number 8 councillor Ashok Jha too alleged that the fumigation had not been done in his ward covering the areas of Shahi Majra village for the past three months. He said that he informed the MC about the issue but he too was told that there was no sufficient chemical. “It is a routine matter. The fumigation must be done after every week.

There is no question of asking for it again and again,” Jha stated.

Deputy Mayor Manjeet Singh Sethi said that councillor Ashok Jha brought the issue to his notice and he would speak to the MC officials. If any lapse is found on the MC part, action will be taken against the erring officials. MC Commissioner Bhupinder Pal Singh, however, denied that there was a shortage of the chemical.

The doctors in the civil hospital said that the time between the months of June and October-end is considered as the time when the dengue outbreak could spread fast and fumigation in this time of the year is very important. Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh told Newsline that this year a total of 48 cases of dengue were reported and no death took place due to the disease.

Last year, a total of 1,079 cases of dengue were reported in the district making the district as one of the most affected districts in the state with the disease.