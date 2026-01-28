A short man who lived tall: Moga bids adieu to its 2.9-foot-tall, wheelchair-bound math teacher Gobind ‘Veerji’

For over 37 years, he taught mathematics at his home without missing a class, becoming a paradigm for many on how to live and succeed despite all odds. (Express Photo)

Gobind Lal — fondly called ‘Gobind Veerji’ in Moga — a 2 feet and 9 inches tall, wheelchair-bound mathematics teacher, whose home classes required an advance booking, passed away late on Monday after living a life taller than his physical stature. He was 59.

Gobind Veerji, a household name in Moga, remained confined to a wheelchair his entire life due to a medical condition that restricted his height and movement since birth. However, for over 37 years, he taught mathematics at his home without missing a class, becoming a paradigm for many on how to live and succeed despite all odds.

“In teaching, I find a reason for being,” Gobind had told The Indian Express in an interview published on Teachers’ Day in 2015. “I love this town (Moga). Here, people have clean hearts. No student or anyone else has ever made fun of my short stature. My short hands and legs never discouraged me from taking classes. I do not want any other national or international recognition.” “They even told me to stop teaching because it would hurt my back, but it was not possible. Teaching is my soul. This is the only reason why I did not give up despite 90 per cent disability,” he had said.