Shops to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm in Mohali

The district administration Monday issued the guidelines to open all shops in the rural as well as urban areas from 7 am to 7 pm and also allowed to carry out all construction activities in the rural as well as urban areas.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that the liquor vends will, however, remain open from 8 am to 8 pm. The barber shops, hair-cut saloons, beauty parlours and spas will be allowed from 7 am to 7 pm subject to compliance of the SOP as issued by the Health Department, Punjab.

Sports complexes and stadiums will be allowed without spectators as per the SOP, while all categories of industries have also been allowed to operate.

The guidelines further state that agricultural, horticultural, animal husbandry, veterinary services are allowed without any restrictions.

Other than that, e-commerce was permitted for all goods and private offices were also allowed to open as per the required strength without any restrictions except the compliance of social distancing and wearing of masks at all times.

If so required, the timings may be adjusted by the heads of offices to work in small teams to ensure strict compliance of these restrictions.

Stating further, the DC said that the no separate permission will be required by the industries and other establishments to resume their operations. All employees, be it government offices, private offices and other work-places, will be allowed to move without any requirement of pass during the permitted hours from 5 am to 9 pm.

There will also be no restriction on inter-state movement of persons and no separate permission or e- permit will be required for such movement.

However, use of cova-app and self-generated ‘epass’ will be mandatory and the Arogaya Setu app must be installed by all employees having compatible mobile phones.

Meanwhile, the lockdown will continue to remain in force in containment zones till June 30. The containment zones and buffer zones will be as notified by the DC.

The movement of individuals for all non-essential activities will remain prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am. All cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theaters, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed. All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will also not be allowed.

