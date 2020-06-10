Shops and commercial establishments to stay open throughout the week for next 3 months

Visitors at Shastri Market in Sector 22, Chandigarh on Tuesday afternoon. Express photo: Kamleshwar Singh Visitors at Shastri Market in Sector 22, Chandigarh on Tuesday afternoon. Express photo: Kamleshwar Singh

With an aim to boost the economy, the Chandigarh administration Tuesday allowed all shops and commercial establishments including showrooms, automobile outlets etc to open throughout the week.

They have been directed to strictly maintain social distancing in their premises, along with other safety measures to preventing the spread of infection, for the next three months.

The administration will continue the odd-even formula for the congested markets including the Sector 22 Shastri Market, Sector 19 Rehri Market, Sector 21 Azad Market etc along with all the motor markets in Chandigarh.

The orders stated that owners of shops and commercial establishments will ensure the one day weekly off for all the employees.

The Labour Department, Chandigarh, city-based trader associations and businessmen welcomed the decision.

“We welcome the move of the Chandigarh Administration to allow shops to open all seven days in a week to cover adverse effects of the coronavirus. This will help traders to cover their rentals, salary and other expenses. But it should be optional for the trader to decide whether to open or not on Sunday. We assure to administration that the weekly off will be given to staff. Traders will also take q weekly off by rotation,” said Charanjiv Singh, Chairman Chandigarh Beopar Mandal.

MPS Chawal, President of Chandigarh Industrial Association, said, “It is indeed a welcome step, but it should be for six months. I am sure that the administration will extend the dateline of three months to six months. It is the need of the hour. We should stress on maintaining the social distancing, wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitisers etc.”

As per an assessment, Chandigarh has around 55,000 commercial establishments.

