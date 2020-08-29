Shops, malls in Haryana to stay shut Mondays, Tuesdays

In the first 28 days of August, Haryana has added over 24,838 new cases and 233 deaths, its worst ever since the pandemic hit the state. (Representational)

From Monday onwards, malls and shops (except those dealing in essential goods and services) in urban areas across Haryana will remain shut on Mondays and Tuesdays. However, private and public offices can remain on these days.

On a day when the state witnessed its biggest single-day toll with 15 deaths in 24 hours, Haryana government, Friday, revised its earlier weekend lockdown orders that were issued on August 21.

Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said, “The earlier order was revised today because people have demanded that weekend restrictions should not be imposed on shops and shopping malls. Thus, according to today’s orders issued by the Chief Secretary, shops and shopping malls shall remain shut on Mondays and Tuesdays. The establishment dealing in essential goods and services shall remain open on all days. Two-day shutdown is required to break the chain of increasing number of coronavirus cases across the state. There are several places where shops remain shut on Sundays. To avoid a continuous three-day shutdown for the shops, Deputy commissioners can allow shops to remain open on Sundays in their respective districts.”

In the first 28 days of August, Haryana has added over 24,838 new cases and 233 deaths, its worst ever since the pandemic hit the state. Against 35,758 cases and 428 deaths on August 1, Haryana’s total Covid count, Friday evening reached 60,596 cases and 661 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 1,298 new cases and 15 deaths (highest in a single day, till date) were reported across Haryana. During the same period, 1,020 patients recovered, taking the total number of recovered patients, till date, to 49,710 and recovery rate to 82.04 per cent.

According to state’s Friday evening Covid bulletin, in the last 24 hours, Faridabad reported 115 new cases, Gurgaon (126), Sonipat (100), Rewari (54), Ambala (80), Rohtak (63), Panipat (104), Karnal (100), Hisar (110), Palwal (13), Panchkula (56), Mahendragarh (53), Jhajjar (24), Bhiwani (28), Kurukshetra (76), Nuh (9), Sirsa (44), Yamunanagar (81), Fatehabad (20), and Kaithal (42).

Among the 15 patients who died, three died in Karnal, two each in Rewari, Panipat, and Panchkula, and one each in Faridabad, Rohtak, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Sirsa and Fatehabad.

The state’s testing per million population, Friday evening reached 42,448 and the fatality rate was 1.09 per cent while the Covid positivity rate was 5.67 per cent. The case doubling rate in the state is 34 days.

The number of active Covid patients crossed the 10,000 mark and on Friday evening, there were 10,225 active Covid patients across Haryana. Out of these, 203 were in critical condition including 170 on oxygen support, while 33 patients were on ventilator support.

“The State Disaster Management Authority has reconsidered the matter. The undersigned in the capacity of chairperson, State Executive Committee, hereby directs that to contain further spread of coronavirus in Haryana, shopping malls and shops, except those dealing with essential goods and services shall remain closed on Monday and Tuesday in the market places of urban areas of Haryana. Accordingly, there is no bar on opening of shops and shopping malls on Saturday and Sunday in these areas. These orders will be applicable till further orders,” orders issued by Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora, read.

Covid hits Haryana Civil Secretariat

At least 40 staffers posted in various departments including Chief Minister Secretariat and other departments have tested positive for coronavirus in the last two days. The Haryana government had on Thursday barred entry of visitors to the Civil Secretariat.

Exams in Haryana to be conducted by Sept 30

Haryana’s education department has decided to conduct the final-year students examination from September 1 to 17 and complete the entire process by September 30. Only graduation courses examinations shall be conducted. Each examination room will accommodate a maximum of 20 students and the examination rooms shall be fully sanitised before and after the examination. Around 15,000 students are expected to take the upcoming examination.

“Supreme Court has not considered Covid-19 as the basis for not conducting undergraduate and postgraduate final year or semester examinations. Now as per the plans of University Grants Commission (UGC), the universities and colleges of various states have to conduct examinations by September 30. If any state is unable to conduct examinations during this period then they have to send their request to the UGC. When a student works hard for 14 years till graduation, and does not get a valid degree, then it cannot be termed appropriate. Haryana Higher Education Department is preparing to conduct online or offline examination of students. For this, necessary arrangements will be made for conducting examinations following the guidelines issued for Covid-19,” state Education Minister Kanwar Pal said Friday.

