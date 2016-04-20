Shopkeeper’s murder case: We had full faith in judiciary, are satisfied with judgment, says family

It was a day of high drama in the courtroom as Additional District Judge, RK Jain Tuesday sentenced Sanchit Verma and Nazir Khan to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life for killing Kailash Chand a Sector 22 based shop-owner, while looting his shop.

While Nazir Khan’s sister broke down during the court proceedings, his brother fainted outside the courtroom on hearing that his brother would remain behind bars for the rest of his life.

As soon as he fainted, he was picked up from the floor and his family kept consoling him. Nazir Khan was also visibly very upset. However, the other accused, Sanchit Verma, and his family seemed to be calm and composed.

Maya Devi, mother of deceased Kailash Chand, said, “We are happy with the judgment and had complete faith in the judiciary. They will not be released on bail and will remain behind bars all their lives. We are very satisfied.” Families of both convicts and of the deceased were present in the courtroom since morning. While Nazir Khan’s brother was inconsolable, Sanchit Verma’s father, who was a government school teacher, said it is all god’s wish.

“I have complete faith in the judiciary and the almighty,” he added.

The wife of the deceased, Rama Garg, said, “Four years ago, when my husband was killed by them our world had shattered. We used to weep and question the god why it happened to us. My children lost their father at such a young age. And life is a full circle. What goes around, comes around. Today, the family of people who killed my husband are crying. Their world is shattered and probably they are going through the same pain.”

Rama had come with her sister, brother and mother-in-law and waited till the convicts were put in the police bus and taken to jail. On the status of the juvenile’s case which is still pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Rama asserted, “The third accused claimed that he was a juvenile and his case was sent to be taken up by the Juvenile Justice Board. But even if he is a juvenile, he is an accomplice in killing a person. He also deserves the same punishment as these two. Being a juvenile doesn’t excuse a person from the punishment of his or her acts.”

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, the mother of the deceased, Maya Devi, said, “They killed my son. The law of nature takes its own time but it does justice. The pain which I went through is unimaginable but now I am happy that my son’s killers will remain behind bars.”

