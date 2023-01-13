Shootout at Sukhna: Cops nab 2 members of Gagan Judge gang

A TEAM of Operation Cell has arrested two members of a Punjab-based Gagan Judge gang after a brief shootout at the rear of Sukhna Lake near CGA Golf Range on Thursday. The criminals opened gunfire on the police party headed by Inspector Amanjot Singh. The police party had a narrow escape.

Police said that the accused too tried to open fire but their pistol got stuck. They were identified as Dildeep Singh alias Lassi and Shiva of Ferozepur. A 32 bore pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from accused Dildeep Singh and one country-made pistol along with two cartridges of 3.15 bore was recovered from accused Shiva. Police said that Dildeep Singh is involved in two murder cases. Shiva is wanted in an attempt-to-murder case.

The rear area of Sukhna Lake near CGA Golf Range is considered to be a sensitive area due to the nearby Golf Range, Golf Course where VVIPs visit frequently. The incident happened around 4.45 pm.

The incident has triggered panic. After hearing the gunshot, people walking near Sukhna Lake rushed for safety. Sources said the police team took hardly five minutes to overpower them.

“Nobody was hurt in the firing. Secret information was received by the Operations Cell that two persons who were previously involved in criminal gangster type activities and belong to Gagan Judge gang of Ferozepur are roaming at the rear of the Sukhna Lake with a motive to commit some major crimes. On this tip, a team led by Inspector Amanjot Singh was rushed to the rear of Sukhna Lake. On checking these suspicious persons, one of the accused took out his pistol and fired one round at the police party and when he tried to fire the second shot, his pistol got stuck. Luckily, no one got hurt and both the accused were nabbed immediately. We cordoned the entire area to search for suspects’ associates. We found no one else,” SP (Operation cell) Ketan Bansal said.

Sources said a team of Operation Cell recently arrested a Bathinda-based criminal, Mangal Singh, 33, for extorting money from people threatening them to eliminate on January 9. A country-made weapon was also seized from his possession. Sources said the interrogation of Mangal Singh provided a vital clue about Dildeep Singh and Shiva of Gagan Judge gang to the police. A case was registered at Sector 26 police station.