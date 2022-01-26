Shootout at Ambala: Another victim of gangwar succumbs to injuries, one of the accused arrested

VISHAL BHOLA, injured seriously in gang war near Riverside DAV School, Ambala Cantt on January 19, died at the PGIMER, Chandigarh on Monday. Meanwhile , Ambala police have arrested one of the assailants identified as Monu Rana involved in the killing Monday. Vishal came under fire along with gangster Mohit Rana who died on the spot. But Vishal sustained injuries after nine bullets pierced his body. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt from where he was referred to PGI in a precarious condition, as he suffered injuries in his spinal cord and head. According to the PGI doctors, he later went into a coma and could not be operated upon. Had he regained consciousness, he could have been saved.

Meanwhile, the police recovered Echo sports car used by the gangsters on January 19 near Pipli bus stand. Police claim that the identity of the assailants of Mohit had been established and the police have been camping in the NCR area near Delhi. CIA 2 incharge Virender Walia said that police teams have been formed to nab the assailants and had raided their suspected hide outs. Different teams of police and CIA are investigating the incident.

The number plate of the car was of Delhi but it proved fictitious during investigation. Although no assailant has been arrested so far, the teams have now full information of their hide outs and identity. According to preliminary reports, it came to notice that the gangsters are hardened criminals and are involved in heinous crimes including murders. Meanwhile, the Mahsehnagar SHO Suresh said that a case was registered against five assailants on the complaint of Subhash Rana brother of Mohit and the investigation is in progress.