Panchkula: Shooting victim battles for her life at PGIMER

A DAY after she was shot outside her home at Sundarpur village of Barwala, the 50-year-old woman continued to struggle for her life at PGIMER.

The accused, who had open fired at the woman, too was hospitalised after the locals caught him and thrashed him while he tried to run away. “The accused is unconscious and receiving treatment at Sector 6 Civil Hospital of Panchkula. We will be questioning him on Monday,” said Rishi Pal, in-charge of the Barwala police post.

The victim, identified as Surinder Kaur, suffered four bullet wounds, two in her chest and two in her abdomen, according to Rishi Pal. She was first taken to the Panchkula Civil Hospital from where she was referred to Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

The accused, identified as Vijay Sharma, is a resident of Kesari village of Barwala. According to the FIR and the police officials, the accused attacked the woman suspecting her son had run away with the accused’s wife and a four-year-old son almost a year-and-a-half ago.

The incident happened around 9 pm after the accused arrived on his bike and lured her out.

It was then that the accused open fired.

An FIR against the accused was registered under Section 307 (attempt to Murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Chandimandir Police Station.

