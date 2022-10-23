Shock, trauma, dislocation: How firecrackers affect animals, birds

As Diwali approaches and people use firecrackers, veterinary experts and dog trainers have cautioned pet owners to be careful towards their pets, especially puppies who are vulnerable. Experts have not ruled out the possibility of dislocation of stray dogs and pets due to the shock caused by the loud sound of firecrackers.

They said there is also a need to take extra care of pet cats and kittens.

“Animals are very vulnerable during Diwali. We suggest people confine their pets in a small room and play loud but soft music. This suppresses the sound of firecrackers. It is an established fact that the hearing capacity of dogs is double the capability of human beings. So we must understand that the sound of firecrackers disturb dogs more than us. Every Diwali, stray dogs, often called community dogs, get displaced from their territory to another territory. The reason behind it is shock due to the sound of firecrackers. In 2019, there was a report of dogs’ death due to shock on the eve of Diwali in Chandigarh,” Meenakshhi Mahapatra, an animal activist from Panchkula, said.

Mahapatra urged the people to not shoo away the new strays they might come across in their locality a day after Diwali night. She said that such displaced dogs reclaim their old territory on their own.

Newton Sidhu, a certified dog trainer working with the Punjab Police said, “If your pet starts to take shelter under the bed repeatedly, is hesitant to come out of the room and makes a very low sound, understand that it is under shock and trauma due to the loud sound of firecrackers. We have observed that many pets go into shock for around one week due to firecrackers. If you can afford, take your pet to an open area or a secluded place where crackers are not being used. Otherwise, you can play music on high pitch volume to suppress noise”.

Birds are vulnerable too

Dr Ashish Chugh, a senior veterinary with Mohendra Chaudhry Zoological Park, Chhatbir, said, “Birds are the most prone to firecrackers in two ways: one is noise and second is air pollution. In veterinary science, there is the phrase ‘night fright’ usually caused by sudden noise and can result in heart failure in birds”.