Shobha Koser selected for Sangeet Natak Akademi award

Written by SIMRAN SADANA

IT’S A moment of pride for Chandigarh’s renowned dancer and guru Shobha Koser, as the General Council of Sangeet Natak Akademi, at its meeting held on June 8, 2018 at Imphal, Manipur, has selected the Kathak dancer for the Akademi Award (Puraskar) 2017 for her contribution to dance.

“Classical dance is the medium of sadhana and archana which fills human beings with peace and knowledge and being a part of such a journey has filled me with pure bliss,” said Koser, who learnt the intricacies of the Jaipur Gharana of Kathak from her Guru Kanhiya Lal. Koser started performing on stage at the age of 15, studying and understanding the practical and theoretical aspects of the dance form.

“After years of hard work and constant contribution to dance, getting recognised nationally fills me with great contentment. My work for the promotion of classical dance will continue as I look forward to reaching out to wider audiences and appreciators of classical music and dance,” Koser said.

Koser is the heart and soul of Pracheen Kala Kendra, an educational organisation dedicated to the promotion, preservation and dissemination of Indian classical music and dance, which her illustrious husband M L Koser set up in 1956. “We continue the dream and work of taking our tradition of classical music and dance to the younger generation and wider audiences. Our annual Pracheen Kala Nritya and Sangeet Sammelan, which is more than 43 years old, has the distinction of being one of the few festivals in India that feature all the three branches of classical music, vocal, instrumental and dance,” Koser said.

As part of the festival, renowned artistes from across the country come to Chandigarh to be part of the event, which has no entry fee, with its philosophy being the promotion and propagation of Indian art and culture. “Monthly baithaks, seminars workshops, promotion of young dancers and musicians — our work continues and the award is another encouragement,” said Koser, who has several awards and honours to her credit.

