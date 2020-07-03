SHO pays heavy price for visiting China, Thailand without prior nod, loses his seniority by two years

SP (headquarters) Manoj Kumar Meena recently held the Sector 3 SHO, Inspector Jaspal Singh Khairwal, guilty of visiting the two foreign countries without taking prior permission. SP (headquarters) Manoj Kumar Meena recently held the Sector 3 SHO, Inspector Jaspal Singh Khairwal, guilty of visiting the two foreign countries without taking prior permission.

Visiting China and Thailand without taking prior permission from the Chandigarh Police Department has proved costly for a police inspector. His seniority has been reduced by two years.

SP (headquarters) Manoj Kumar Meena recently held the Sector 3 SHO, Inspector Jaspal Singh Khairwal, guilty of visiting the two foreign countries without taking prior permission. DIG Omvir Singh Bishnoi slapped the punishment on him.

Inspector Khairwal had visited the two countries between October 9 and October 13, 2016. The incident came to light when one Panchkula resident, Vijay Raina, filed a complaint against him alleging cheating in April 2020.

Along with the complaint, Raina attached his and Inspector Khairwal’s travel documents. The attached documents included photocopies of travel tickets, visa documents and pictures of the policeman and Raina together in China and Thailand.

SP Meena said, “Inspector Jaspal Singh was found guilty in the probe. I recommended to DIG Omvir Singh Bishnoi strict punishment against him. As per the service rules, any government employee is required to procure prior permission for visiting the foreign country from his/her parent department. The person is also required to get a no objection certificate (NOC) for this purpose. In this case, Inspector Jaspal Singh did not follow the rules. He had gone abroad without intimating the police department. He did not apply for ex-India leave. I concluded the probe a few days ago.”

DIG Bishnoi said, “I recommended the forfeiture of Inspector Jaspal Singh’s police service. It is a major punishment.”

Sources said during the course of departmental probe, the statements of all those involved, including Inspector Khairwal, Vijay Raina and others, were recorded. Raina alleged that the policeman had opened a gym in Sector 14, Panchkula, in partnership with him. He alleged he suffered a huge loss in the joint venture due to embezzlement of money by the policeman.”

