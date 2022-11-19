scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Shiv Singh Rawat gets award for water resources management

According to a press release, Rawat has dealt with prestigious projects related to irrigation schemes

Shiv Singh Rawat

A superintending engineer of Haryana irrigation and water resources department, Shiv Singh Rawat, has been conferred upon with “national water resources management award- 2022” by Confederation of Indian Universities (CIU) for “outstanding contribution and achievements in water resources conservation and management”.

According to CIU president Dr Priyaranjan Trivedi, the award has been instituted and conferred upon Shiv Singh Rawat so that the Centre
and state governments and the civil society could use his expertise and knowledge to the fullest extent of his abilities.

According to a press release, Rawat has dealt with prestigious projects related to irrigation schemes and canal-based drinking water to southern Haryana, including Gurgaon, apart from a project meant for utilising waste water for irrigation purpose and also rejuvenation of
water bodies.

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 07:54:57 am
