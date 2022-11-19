Shiv Singh Rawat gets award for water resources management

A superintending engineer of Haryana irrigation and water resources department, Shiv Singh Rawat, has been conferred upon with “national water resources management award- 2022” by Confederation of Indian Universities (CIU) for “outstanding contribution and achievements in water resources conservation and management”.

According to CIU president Dr Priyaranjan Trivedi, the award has been instituted and conferred upon Shiv Singh Rawat so that the Centre

and state governments and the civil society could use his expertise and knowledge to the fullest extent of his abilities.

According to a press release, Rawat has dealt with prestigious projects related to irrigation schemes and canal-based drinking water to southern Haryana, including Gurgaon, apart from a project meant for utilising waste water for irrigation purpose and also rejuvenation of

water bodies.