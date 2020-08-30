Shiv Singh, former Indian women’s boxing chief coach, wins Dronacharya award, recounts his journey spanning 25 years

Shiv Singh after the National Sports Awards function at UT Secretariat in Sector 9, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

On his way back home from the national sports awards ceremony for Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir region held at UT Secretariat, Sector 9, 63-year-old former Indian women’s boxing chief coach Shiv Singh, who was conferred with the Dronacharya award (lifetime category) passed the building of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11. Decades ago, Singh had started boxing seeing one of the students from Fiji studying in the college and the three-star AIBA coach remembered his early days as he bowed to the building gate.

“It’s a big day for me and for the boxing community in Chandigarh as well as India. I still remember that I started boxing on seeing a boxer named Ross from Fiji, who studied in my college and I would imitate him. Years later, when I started coaching, I would often recall his swift movement of the feet and right stance and tell my trainees to focus on their basics first and then training harder. During the last 25 years, while I was away to manage national camps, my wife acted as the pillar for my family and I am thankful to her for being a part of my coaching journey,” shared Singh.

A three-time All India Inter University boxing medallist, Singh opted for a coaching diploma in boxing from NIS, Patiala in 1980, where he was taught by coach OP Bhardwaj, the first Indian boxing coach to be given the Dronacharya award later in 1985. The following years saw Singh working with Indian Army boxing teams for some time before working with Haryana Sports department before joining Sports Authority of India in 1983 apart from attending a coaching programme in Germany. It was in 1996 that Singh was made the coach of the Indian sub-junior boxing team and Singh’s stint with various national teams started.

“While I was impressed by Ross, I also learnt a lot from coach OP Bhardwaj. In 1995, when the Indian Amateur Boxing Federation asked me to coach sub-junior teams, I was happy to work with junior boxers. I worked with boxers like Vijender Singh, Akhil Kumar, Al Lakra, Jai Bhagwan, Diwakar Prasad, Dilbaug Singh and as coach with the sub-junior and junior teams. My journey with the senior team started in 2001 and I worked as coach with Indian men’s team till 2010 followed by stints with youth and senior women’s teams. I am glad that I could work with the Indian men’s and women’s teams apart from youth teams for more than 18 years. As a coach, one works with various teams and the position keeps shuffling and it helped me gain experience in coaching,” shared Singh.

While Singh retired from the Sports Authority of India in 2016, he was made the chief coach of Indian women’s team in 2017. In 2011, Singh underwent a heart bypass surgery and returned as coach of the sub-junior Indian women’s team within four months of his surgery. “Working with junior boxers also meant that sometimes, I would work with the same boxers in the senior camp. And it helped the players as well me. I would also read AIBA manuals and attend sessions to keep me updated with latest rules. After the heart surgery, one of the things which I asked the doctor was about my return to coaching. And I believe the love and support of my trainees helped in the years after that,” concludes Singh.

Meanwhile, eight awardees including footballer Sandesh Jhingan, boxer Lovlina Borgohain (Arjuna award), Krishan Hooda, Romesh Pathania,Shiv Singh (Dronacharya lifetime award), Kuldeep Handoo (Dronacharya award) PU (MAKA trophy), Ajit Singh, KS Bhullar (Dyanchand award) were awarded Saturday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.