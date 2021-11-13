Shiv Kapur continues fine form, shares lead along with Delhi golfer Rashid Khan

Overnight co-leader Shiv Kapur continued his fine form as he shot a second round score of four-under-68 to share lead along with Delhi golfer Rashid Khan with an identical overall score of 12-under-132 each after the second round of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2021 at Chandigarh Golf Course. Chandigarh youngster Aadil Bedi carded the best score of the day with a second round score of seven-under-65 to place third with an overall score of 11-under-133 and one shot behind the co-leaders.

Kapur, who had carded a first round score of eight-under-64 and was sharing the lead along with Chandigarh golfer Abhijit Chadha after the first round, made the start from the tenth hole and made par on the first six holes before sinking his first birdie on the 589-yard long 16th hole. The next two holes too would see Kapur sinking a birdie each as he made the turn with a score of three-under-33. Kapur then made par on the first hole before making par each on the next four holes. The sixth hole saw Kapur sinking a birdie before he made par each on the last two holes to post a score of four-under-68 to grab the share of the lead with Khan.

“I am happy not to have any blemishes on the card. Sometimes a par putt is as good as a birdie putt to keep the round going. The focus was to give myself a lot of chances. I am still making a few mental mistakes out there having not played tournament golf for a while. However, if you told me before the start of the week that I’d be bogey-free through 36 holes, I’d take it in a heartbeat,” said six-time international winner Kapur.

Khan, who had carded a first round score of seven-under-67 and was placed third after the first round, carded a second round score of five-under-65 to end the day being the co-leader along with Kapur. Khan started the day on a high as he sank a birdie on the first hole before he made par each on the next four holes. The 373-yard- long sixth hole saw Khan making a bogey before he made par on the seventh hole. Khan then sank a birdie on the 162-yard-long eighth hole before making par on the ninth hole to end the front-nine on one-under-35. The back-nine saw Khan sinking five birdies and one bogey to end the day as the co-leader.

Chandigarh youngster Bedi, who has recovered from a wrist injury and was making a return to competitive golf after seven months, sank four birdies on the front-nine before sinking three birdies on the back-nine, including a 40-foot putt for a birdie on the 475-yard-long 15th hole.

Delhi golfer Kshitij Naveed Kaul carded a round of five-under-65 to be placed fourth with an overall score of 10-under-134 while overnight co-leader Abhijit Singh Chadha slipped to tied-fifth place with a second round score of one-under-71 along with three-time Asian Tour winner Gaurav Ghei. Ghei carded a score of four-under-68. Chandigarh youngster Yuvraj Singh Sandhu was placed tied-seventh along with Sachin Baisoya with an overall score of eight-under-136 each. The cut came at even-par-144 and sixty professionals and two amateurs made the cut. Tournament host Jeev Milkha Singh missed the cut as he carded a second round score of even-par 72. Singh overall score read three-over-147. Defending champion Karandeep Kochhar was placed tied 21st along with Gurgaon golfer Jyoti Randhawa with an overall score of two-under-142.