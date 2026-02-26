‘Shirtless’ protest | Jai Ram: Sukhu engaging in ‘anarchic politics’; Rathore says voices of youth being suppressed

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, accusing him of indulging in “anarchic politics” to get into the good books of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

AICC spokesman and Thoeg MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore said that attempts were being made to “suppress the voice” of youth by turning the recent shirtless protest by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) during a summit in Delhi into a controversy. Rathore demanded action against the Delhi Police for “conducting a raid at Himachal Sadan in Delhi without a warrant”.

Speaking to the media, the LoP said, “It’s deeply unfortunate that the Himachal Pradesh Police allegedly interfered in the functioning of the Delhi Police during an interstate operation. The AI Impact Summit was not a political party event. Still, an international platform aimed at enhancing the country’s global image, with political and technological leaders from across the world in attendance, but members of the Congress’s youth wing disrupted the summit and attempted to damage the country’s reputation at an international level.”

“What is even more shameful,” Thakur said, “is that the Himachal Pradesh government acted as a collaborator in this entire episode.”

The former CM claimed that the strategy to execute “the conspiracy was chalked out at Himachal Sadan in Delhi in the presence of the chief minister”.

“The three accused apprehended by the Delhi Police were sent from Delhi to Shimla in a vehicle belonging to an elected Congress representative from Himachal under official protection. They were subsequently sent to Rohru and provided logistical and other facilities under the state government patronage,” The LoP alleged.

“It is disgraceful that individuals from outside Himachal Pradesh, who tried to tarnish India’s image internationally, were given shelter in the state,” Thakur said, accusing the state government of being willing to “trample upon the law and the Constitution to support those responsible for defaming the country”.

Thakur claimed that the recent congregation of the entire state Cabinet in Delhi now stood exposed in light of these developments. “The chief minister is engaging in such disorderly conduct merely to curry favour with Rahul Gandhi,” he alleged.

“During the summit held in Delhi on February 20, Youth Congress workers staged a peaceful protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deal signed with the United States and its potential impact on farmers and youth. There is widespread anger among young people across the country over unemployment, shrinking job opportunities and the policies of the Union government,” Rathore said.

“BJP had come to power, promising two crore jobs, but, instead, the Centre was reducing employment opportunities and promoting contractual appointments. Youth Congress office-bearers had raised these concerns during the Delhi summit, following which several workers were arrested,” Rathore said, terming the arrest of the IYC national president “a violation of democratic rights”.

Taking exception to the Prime Minister’s reported remark that the protest had tarnished the country’s image internationally, Rathore questioned whether democratically registering dissent amounted to anti-national activity. He said it was the responsibility of the Opposition to question the government’s policies and decisions.

Referring to a controversy surrounding a robot displayed by a private university at the Delhi summit, Rathore alleged, “The robot was initially presented as being developed in India, but later reports suggested it was of Chinese origin.” He questioned whether accountability should not be fixed on the organisers and the institution concerned, stating, “Such incidents raise questions about the country’s credibility”.

Alleging that the late-night action at Himachal Sadan amounted to “a violation of privacy”, Rathore said, “Knocking doors and conducting searches at midnight are a serious matter.” He urged the Himachal Pradesh government to initiate legal action against the Delhi Police.

He added that India does not belong to any single political party and that while governments come and go in a democracy, raising the voice of the people remains the duty of the Opposition.