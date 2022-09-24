Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee rejects Supreme Court order on Haryana law for gurdwaras

Terming it as “an attack on the soul of Khalsa Panth” of “even higher magnitude than the Operation Bluestar”, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Friday rejected the Supreme Court judgment upholding the constitutional validity of a 2014 law enacted by the Haryana government to manage the affairs of the Sikh shrines in the state. It also decided to file a review petition against the apex court order.

The SGPC executive committee, in an urgent meeting in Chandigarh, passed a resolution rejecting the apex court order upholding the validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014. The resolution states that the law enacted by the Haryana government “cannot affect the jurisdiction of the SGPC while the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 is in force”.

Dhami said, “The SGPC executive committee has decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order and a special meeting of all the members has been called in Amritsar on September 30 to discuss future course of action”.

He said only the Centre has the right to amend the Sikh Gurdwaras Act and that too is possible only with the approval of the SGPC’s General House. “State governments cannot reduce the jurisdiction of the 1925 Act,” he added. “From time to time, governments have adopted tactics to weaken the Sikh power and interfere in the SGPC’s affairs, but they never succeeded before the Panth’s unity,” Dhami said.

There are 52 gurdwaras in Haryana. Five of those are managed by the HSGMC while the rest are under the SGPC. Besides the shrines in Punjab and Haryana, the SGPC also manages the affairs of a gurdwara each in Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act was enacted when Bhupinder Hooda was CM.