Shiromani Akali Dal to contest UP and Rajasthan polls, says Sukhbir Badal

Badal said it was strange that disgruntled leader Sukhpal Khaira was now finding faults in AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal. .(Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/File) Badal said it was strange that disgruntled leader Sukhpal Khaira was now finding faults in AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal. .(Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/File)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Monday said that after Haryana, the party is now preparing to enter electoral politics in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Addressing a conference in Longowal while paying tribute to Sant Harchand Singh Longowal on his death anniversary, the SAD president said the party was following in the footsteps of Sant Longowal by taking up issues of the community and working to resolve them, be it in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir or Shillong. “We should now work to fulfill Santji’s dream of a Congress mukt country”, he said.

Launching a blistering attack on Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and the Congress government , he said that Capt Amarinder was so desperate to seize power in the run up to the 2017 assembly elections that he promised everything be it complete loan waiver of Rs 90,000crore to ghar ghar naukari, but after becoming the chief minister he went back on each and every promise. “Capt Amarinder did not even deem it fit to visit Darbar Sahib for months after becoming the chief minister as part of the shukrana ritual, forget going to any village to meet and interact with the people”.

Speaking about AAP, Badal said it was strange that disgruntled leader Sukhpal Khaira was now finding faults in AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal. He said similarly now Khaira was accusing AAP of selling tickets during the 2017 elections but had not raised his voice against this earlier. He said Khaira was the same person who had earlier sucked up to the Gandhi family and defended it stoutly despite its grave involvement in the 1984 massacre of Sikhs in Delhi.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App