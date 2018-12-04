Will not contest elections on SAD ticket till Sukhbir Badal is president: Sher Singh Ghubaya

SOON AFTER the announcement of their decision to form a new party based on the constitution of the SAD founded in 1920 by three expelled Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders on Sunday, Sher Singh Ghubaya, rebel MP from Ferozepur, started doing door-to-door meetings with Taksali Akalis in his Parliamentary constituency, including party president Sukhbir Badal’s constituency Jalalabad.

Ghubaya was in Maujam village in Fazilka Vidhan Sabha constituency on Sunday where he categorically said he will not contest polls from Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) till the time Badal is the party president. “I will take public’s opinion to decide from which political party I should contest polls this Lok Sabha elections except for SAD (B),” said Ghubaya, adding he is doing door-to-door meetings with Taksali Akalis, along with senior members, to help in formation of the new front ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “We did extensive meetings in Sukhbir Badal’s constituency Jalalabad as well, apart from other parts of my constituency. The idea is to revive the old Akali Dal of 1920, which was meant for protection of religion rather than protecting people who did desecration of Guru Granth Sahib.”

Ghubaya added Jalalabad was his area. “I contested polls in 2007 from this constituency and won with a big margin of 44,000 votes. It was in 2009, when I contested Lok Sabha polls from Ferozepur Parliamentary constituency.

Jalalabad was vacated for Sukhbir from where he contested a bypoll and won by record 82,000 votes. We brought Sukhbir to Jalalabad, introduced him to the constituency, otherwise, he was an unknown person in this area.

His falling popularity graph can be judged by the fact that he won 2017 Vidhan Sabha polls by a small margin of 18,000 votes compared to 82,000 votes of 2009 bypoll. People in Jalalabad are also angry with Sukhbir, many have started coming out openly against him now,” he said.

Recently, a few Taksali Akalis of Arniwala block in Jalalabad had also announced to quit SAD (Badal), and even organised a meeting in favour of expelled leader Sewa Singh Sekhwan.

On Sunday, 45 Taksali akali families of Maujam village also announced to go in favour of the `new Akali Dal’ front to be formed on December 14.

A meeting was held at former sarpanch Narayan Das’s residence, coordinated by former market committee president Charan Singh, a Taksali Akali.

Singh said SAD is a party of sacrifices, but now it has become a family affair. “What sacrifice Sukhbir Badal gave? How can he be eligible for president’s post — just because he is Parkash Singh Badal’s son. Mass contact drive is going on across the state. People are angry with the Akali Dal for their role in desecration incidents. Instead of punishing the people behind such incidents, they protected them and later bargained with Dera Sirsa for votes,” he said.