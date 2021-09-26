Shiromani Akali Dal hits out against Warring, Kotli

Shiromani Akali Dal Saturday described Congress’s likely decision to induct Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli in the state Cabinet as action designed to extend protection to them despite the alleged “heinous crimes committed by them”.

In a statement, SAD Youth Wing president Parmbans Singh Romana and MLA Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi said: “The decision to induct the tainted leaders in the state Cabinet had come as shock for peace loving and upright citizens of the state.”

They said that “this decision has sent shock waves among Punjabis and would also be viewed with apprehension in Europe.” “Warring was accused of abetting suicide of contractor Karan Kataria who killed his two children before shooting himself in Faridkot whereas Kotli was accused of molesting Katia Darnand, a French tourist who had visited Punjab in 1994,” SAD leaders said.

They pointed out that “brother-in-law of Warring had already been booked in abetment to suicide case whereas National Commission for Women had issued notice to state government regarding involvement of Kotli in a rape and molestation case.”