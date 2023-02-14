Shiromani Akali Dal expels Karnail Singh Panjoli for 6 years

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has expelled Karnail Singh Panjoli who had been raising a banner of revolt against the leadership of the Badal family in the over 100-year-old party, following incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and police firing which killed anti-sacrilege protestors in 2015 during Akali Dal-led rule in Punjab and back-to-back poll debacles of the party.

A member of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex representative body of Sikhs which is represented majorly by Akali Dal leaders, Panjoli has been expelled from primary membership of the party for six years.

Panjoli Tuesday told The Indian Express that apart from sacrilege and police firing on protestors in which two protestors died and the back-to-back poll debacles under the Badal-led Akali Dal, he had also red flagged the controversial pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The pardon, granted from the Akal Takht, which was later revoked (The pardon was revoked 23 days later in 2015) following a massive backlash from the community related to the boycott of Dera chief for allegedly copying the 10th master of Sikhs Guru Gobind Singh in a ceremony akin to Khalsa held in Salabatpura Dera of the sect in May 2007.

The chief of the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, the Akal Takht is appointed by Akali Dal-dominated SGPC.

Panjoli, who welcomed the decision, said that SAD is no longer a party, but a private limited company where a person takes a call to expel.

“Had it been a party any longer, I would have been issued a notice to which I would have replied. Written notice was not given to me because it has become a private limited company,” he said.

64-year-old Panjoli further asserted that he would make his voice all the more potent, while working for the Panth and unite like-minded people to usher in new Akali Dal.

“I always raised my voice for the cause of Panth, wrote many letters, and suggested that to revive the party, the new leadership should be given a chance. I am thankful that I am not longer in a non-Panthic set up,” he said.

Panjoli said he was associated with the Akali Dal for 39 years, went to jail for the first time when he was 17 and was jailed thrice under National Security Act while working for the SAD.

The decision to expel Panjoli for “anti-party activities” from the SAD was taken in its disciplinary committee on Monday. The SAD disciplinary committee is headed by former Akali Dal minister Sikander Singh Maluka.

In a written statement, the SAD disciplinary committee chairman Maluka stated that Panjoli had been “found guilty of indulging in anti-party activities earlier also, but the party did not act against him while keeping tolerance”.

Maluka said that the party was forced to take action against him as he now crossed all limits of indiscipline.

“An urgent meeting of party’s disciplinary committee was held Monday evening in which a unanimous decision was taken that Panjoli’s anti-party activities and indiscipline was now intolerable. So, he has been expelled from the primary membership of the party for six years.”

The Akali leader added that such kinds of indiscipline will never be tolerated irrespective of the stature of the leader.

The SAD disciplinary committee meeting on Monday was held after the party organising secretary Gurjeet Singh Talwandi made a representation to Maluka against Panjoli.

In the representation, Talwandi accused Panjoli of working against Akali Dal, which has a golden history of being the only organisation representing the Sikh community for 100 years, and “aligning with anti-Akali Dal forces in a calculated manner”.

Talwandi alleged that while Panjoli was openly seen challenging the Akali Dal, he crossed all limits by repeatedly “hurling abuses at our senior leadership”.

Talwandi said that “people like me who come from Taksali families were badly hurt” due to this, and added that it was a calculated move by him (Panjoli) to defame the party.

Apart from the alleged indiscipline and anti-party activities, Talwandi also stated in the representation that Panjoli was spending “SGPC golak (offerings) money for personal expenses and to lead a lavish life and a dozen SGPC employees who draw money (salary) from golak money were working for him for his daily works.

Panjoli refuted the allegations and said the SGPC president should be asked about these baseless allegations as he is just a member of the committee.