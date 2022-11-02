Shiromani Akali Dal seeks CBI probe into Arvind Kejriwal’s role in ‘bribe for protection’ case

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday demanded that “Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s role in the alleged ‘bribe for protection in jail’ case, as per the revelations made by under trial conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, be probed vigorously by the CBI after registration of a criminal case in the matter”.

In a letter to Delhi L-G, Chandrashekhar had claimed: “I have known Mr Satyendar Jain of AAP since 2015, and have contributed more than 50 crores to AAP in promise of giving me important post in party in South zone, and also helping me to be nominated to Rajya Sabha following the expansion.” The letter also claims that AAP government’s former minister in Delhi, Jain visited Chandrashekhar in prison in 2017 and 2019 and that the conman was “asked to pay Rs 2 crore every month to him as protection money to live safely in jail and to get even basic facility provided”.

Reacting to the letter written by Chandrashekhar to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, former minister and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said “It is clear that Jails minister Satyendra Jain received money from the under trial on behalf of the “Kattar Imandaar” AAP Convener as the latter alone could make good on the promises for party posts and other VIP treatment including massages which Chandrashekhar was availing in Tihar jail”.

Asserting that “AAP had taken Indian polity to a new low by extorting money from under trials”, Majithia said “it was shocking that the under trial had been forced to cough up crores to acquire VIP status in jail by the Jails minister. This also is not possible without the acquiescence of the Delhi chief minister and his role in this crime should also be probed by the CBI”.

Majithia also demanded “a separate probe into the special facilities extended to the killers of Sidhu Moosewala in Tihar jail”. He added, “It is now clear post investigation that the plot to assassinate Moosewala was hatched in Tihar jail. With serious allegations of bribery surfacing against the Delhi Jail minister, it is imperative that his role in extending special treatment to the gangsters should also be probed”.

The SAD leader also pointed out that “there were allegations in the media that money had also changed hands in allocating Rajya Sabha tickets in Punjab. This also needs to be probed because the media has already highlighted how AAP did not give a single Rajya Sabha ticket to any of its workers or the scheduled caste community, which is only used by displaying Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s picture”. The Akali leader said “the heightened activity of gangsters in Punjab as well as the increase in the extortion rackets also pointed to the fact that they were being given a safe haven in prison from where they were running their crime syndicates”.