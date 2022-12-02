Shiromani Akali Dal issues another notice to leader Jagmeet Brar

The disciplinary committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday issued a notice to party leader Jagmeet Singh Brar to submit a written reply and present his side over his alleged “anti-party activities”.

Former MP Jagmeet Brar, who had switched over from Congress to Akali Dal, has been asked to appear before the SAD disciplinary committee headed by Sikander Singh Maluka on December 6.

Brar was earlier issued a notice in October for alleged anti-party activities – including forming a ‘Unity Coordination Committee’.

Dropped from the newly constituted SAD core committee, Brar has expanded the ‘Unity Coordination Committee’, claiming to include more party leaders in it.

The notice issued on Friday pointed out that the disciplinary committee was “not satisfied” with the reply he submitted earlier while responding to its October notice.