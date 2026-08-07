Shipki La border trade hits fresh roadblock over IGST levy

Traders leave imported products at Chupan trade centre.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readUpdated: Aug 7, 2026 01:14 PM IST
Days after the revival of the Shipki La border trade, traders have suspended participation over the imposition of IGST on imports from China.CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Tribal Minister Jagat Singh Negi along with ITBP officials at Shipki-La on June 10, 2025. Express photo)
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Days after the Indo-China border trade through Shipki La pass in Kinnaur was revived following a six-year suspension, traders are refusing to continue operations over the levy of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on goods imported from China. The traditional barter system has run into fresh uncertainty.

The Indo-China Border Trade Union on Thursday submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his intervention through the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, Amit Kumar Sharma. The union announced that it was suspending participation in the trade and argued that the IGST was incompatible with the very nature of the traditional barter system.

The union president, Hishey Negi, said, “The one-sided trade has been suspended due to the IGST issue. The barter trade is a traditional system and not a commercial import-export transaction involving monetary payment. Under the Indo-China Border Trade Agreement, notified traders from border villages exchange specified goods directly without any monetary consideration. The imported items are primarily intended for personal and household consumption of registered traders and their families rather than for commercial sale in the open market.”

Meanwhile, officials said the first batch of 16 registered traders, who had crossed the border following a flag-off ceremony by the tribal minister (Himachal Pradesh), Jagat Singh Negi, on September 1, returned on Monday.

“Although the traders returned after doing a trade of around Rs 2.10 lakh. However, they didn’t take their brought (imported) products to their homes when some customs officials calculated the IGST on the imported products at Chupan Trading Centre on the Indian side in district Kinnaur.”

The Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, Amit Kumar Sharma, said, “The traders on the Indian side, from the nearby tribal villages, submitted that they would not charge IGST till 2019, and this time, customs officials slapped the IGST on the products. Traders declined to pick up their products from the trading centre where all those products which were brought by them from the Ship Ki village in China were frisked and calculated in view of IGST.”

Also Read | Shipki La to be opened for tourists, adventure enthusiasts from June 10: Himachal minister

Sharma said the Indo-China Border Trade Union submitted a memorandum to the PM seeking his intervention through his office. Sharma will forward the memorandum to the PM’s office tomorrow through the proper channel.

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The traders contend that the IGST is designed for taxable commercial transactions where goods have an assessable monetary value. They argue that determining a taxable value for goods exchanged without cash payment in a barter system is artificial and imposes an unjustified financial burden.

The traders have urged the Union Government to exempt goods imported through Shipki La from IGST.

They maintained that the transactions are non-commercial, non-monetary and undertaken solely for the welfare and sustenance of notified border communities.

The trade through Shipki La resumed earlier this month after remaining suspended for six years following the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions along the India-China border.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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