Shingles may indicate latent Covid: Experts

Chandigarh-based dermatologists have said that people have to watch out for cases of herpes zoster (HZ) or Shingles, a blister-like rash, which may act as an indicator of latent Covid-19 infection.

Dr Vikas Sharma Chief Consultant Dermatologist and DermatoLaser Surgeon, National Skin Hospital, Mansa Devi Complex said that herpes zoster can also precede the onset of Covid, being the first manifestation of Covid disease.

“Initially the trend was reported from USA and Europe, now Brazil and India are also reporting similar scenario. Therefore, herpes zoster may even act as an indicator of latent Covid infection. This should raise the suspicion of Covid-19 diagnosis in patients during this pandemic, which is of paramount importance in the management of Covid-19 and limiting the viral spread,” he said.

National Skin Hospital doctors said that HZ cases have increased during the pandemic. HZ has appeared concurrently or after Covid onset. Reactivation of HZ during acute or subacute phase of Covid was related to the decline in the varicella zoster virus-specific cell-mediated immunity, he stated.

Shingles in India has been given various names like Janeu, Brahmsutri, Nagin mainly due to the stripe of blisters pattern it clinically manifests over the skin on the side of the body.

“HZ is a reactivation of varicella-zoster virus (VZV) primary infection (chickenpox). Herpes zoster is characterised by multiple, painful blisters and ulcerations, typically occurring on one side of the body which can be on abdomen, chest, face or any limb,” the doctors added.

This type of viral infection is characterised by a red skin rash that can cause pain and burning. Shingles usually appears as a stripe of blisters on one side of the body, typically on the torso, neck, or face. Shingles usually occurs on one side of your back or chest, but you can also get a rash on one side of the face.

“If the rash is close to or in your ear, it can cause an infection that could lead to loss of hearing, issues with your balance, weakness in your facial muscles. Shingles inside your mouth can be very painful. It may be difficult to eat and may affect your sense of taste. For some people, it occurs in and around the eye. This is referred to as herpes zoster ophthalmicus. A blistering rash may appear on your eyelids, forehead, and sometimes on the tip or side of your nose,” the doctor added.

It was said that a patient can also experience symptoms such as burning or throbbing in the eye, redness and tearing, swelling, blurred vision. After the rash disappears, one may still have pain in the eye due to nerve damage. The pain eventually gets better for most people, it was said.

It was also specified that without treatment, Shingles of the eye can lead to serious problems, including long-term vision loss and permanent scarring due to swelling of the cornea. Doctors said that while Shingles can be painful and bothersome on its own, it’s important to monitor symptoms for potential complications. These complications include eye damage, which can occur if you have a rash or blister too close to your eye (the cornea is particularly vulnerable) bacterial skin infections, which can easily occur from open blisters and can be severe, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which can occur if Shingles affects the nerves and can result in partial facial paralysis or hearing loss if left untreated.

“If treated within 72 hours, most patients make a full recovery brain or spinal cord inflammation, such as encephalitis or meningitis,” Dr Sharma said.