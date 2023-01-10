Shimmer and shine this wedding season

FROM parandis handwoven with an eclectic twist lent to the age-old azarband weave, dazzling wedding sneakers and shimmery potlis, wedding trunks with sequins and a fine frill edging to a tasteful touch of glitter and gold to the ‘suhag pitara’, Pataaree Studios new collection ‘Patakha Guddi’ ticks all the boxes for the new age bride looking for something scintillating and sensational.

For the uninitiated, Pataaree comes from the Punjabi word, Pitara, a box. The studio, founded by Shagun Bawa in 2016 creates and delivers customised handcrafted bridal accessories, wedding decor and packaging across the world. From bridal trunks, sahe chitthi (the quintessential invitation letter), potlis, shagan envelopes, mithai box, choorha kaleera box, to trousseau trunks, jewellery box and more, each and every piece is designed in a distinct style and has a story to tell and passed down generations. “The brides carry their ‘suhag pataaree’ to their new home, packed lovingly with their things and family heirlooms. For six years now, we’ve been working on traditional designs inspired by our culture and roots with rich tapestries and fabrics, bright colours, embellished with gotas, mirrors and beads. But as we’re growing domestically and internationally, it was time to break from tradition and scale, to experiment, unleash creativity and infuse some pizzazz. The result – Patakha Guddi – it’s bright, bold, dazzling and truly Pataaree,” says Shagun who shifted base from the UK and came home to revive tradition with an innovative touch.

From left: Jasbir Bawa, Sunaini Guleria Sharma and Shagun Bawa (Express Photo) From left: Jasbir Bawa, Sunaini Guleria Sharma and Shagun Bawa (Express Photo)

A shimmery potli. (Express Photo) A shimmery potli. (Express Photo)

Patakha Guddi breaks free from the traditional stronghold of the banarasi silks and gota kinari associated with weddings to an out of the box dazzling line for the brides to be. Inspired by the pop culture, Patakha Guddi with its eye popping colour combinations, sequins, shimmer and glitter is tailor made for the new age bride looking for something outstanding, fresh and unique.

The azarband weave on a paranda as part of new collection. (Express photo) The azarband weave on a paranda as part of new collection. (Express photo)

The bridal glittering sneakers. (Express Photo) The bridal glittering sneakers. (Express Photo)

One of their first events held at the Pataaree Studios in Industrial Area, Chandigarh, the launch of Patakha Guddi was marked with the celebration of the festival of Lohri ‘Sundar Mundariye’ and traditional Punjabi songs by Sunaini Guleria Sharma and Roop Kaur Kooner. “Lohri not only symbolises the beginning of new harvest, abundance and sunny days ahead, it speaks of the man with a heart of gold and a real rebel, Dulla Bhatti, who saved girls, assured them a safe passage and took upon the task of getting them married. It’s this spirit of bravery, of giving, of camaraderie and inclusivity we are celebrating,” adds Shagun.

From left: Rekha Thakur and Shagun Bawa. (Express Photo) From left: Rekha Thakur and Shagun Bawa. (Express Photo)

Carrying forth the legacy of her legendary grandmother Surinder Kaur and mother Dolly Guleria, Sunaini is the third generation musician, entrepreneur and creative director, Do Re Me Creations Production and Publishing house who is working towards the upliftment of society, especially girls. To help and raise funds for the mass marriage ceremony of 11 girls this January 29, Pataaree will be handing over ‘ suhag pitaras’ through Sunaini to the Samay Sewa Samiti in Ahemdgarh.