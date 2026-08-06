Himachal weather alert: IMD forecasts heavy rain in Shimla, Kangra till August 10

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After a bright and sunny start to the day, Shimla witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall Thursday afternoon as monsoon activity intensified across several parts of Himachal Pradesh. The sudden change in weather brought relief from humid conditions while disrupting normal life in parts of the state.
The weather remained clear with bright sunshine from the morning until around 11.30 am in Shimla. However, clouds gathered soon after noon, and moderate to heavy rain lashed the town and its surrounding areas from around 1.30 pm. Many parts of the city also recorded low visibility.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, had issued a weather warning forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places in Shimla district on Thursday. Heavy to moderate rain was also forecast for isolated areas of Bilaspur, Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts, while Kullu and Kinnaur were expected to receive moderate rainfall.
The IMD has cautioned that heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the coming days. On August 7, heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Bilaspur and Kangra districts. Moderate to heavy rainfall has been forecast for Kangra and Sirmaur on August 8, followed by heavy rain in the same districts on August 9.
On August 10, heavy rainfall is likely over Kangra, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur, while Kullu, Mandi and Kinnaur may receive moderate to heavy showers.
According to the IMD, Dharamshala in Kangra district recorded the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours between 8.30 pm Wednesday and 8.30 am Thursday at 81.5 mm, followed by Manali (63 mm), Naina Devi (62.8 mm), Nahan (41.2 mm), Kasol (32 mm), Sarahan (30.1 mm) and Jogindernagar (22 mm).
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