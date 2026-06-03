85,000 vehicles in one weekend: Shimla police issue urgent route advisory for summer tourists

Travellers bound for upper-reach destinations such as Kufri and Narkanda are urged to take the 33-km Shoghi-Mehli bypass to avoid the capital's heavily congested roads.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaJun 3, 2026 01:46 PM IST
Shimla trafficThe Shimla police have shared the bypass route to avoid hill station gridlock (Express photo).
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With the onset of the summer tourist season and thousands of visitors from the plains heading towards Himachal Pradesh’s popular hill destinations, Shimla police Wednesday advised tourists travelling from the Chandigarh-Solan side to avoid entering Shimla city if their destination lies beyond the state capital.

The advisory aims to reduce traffic congestion in Shimla and ensure a smoother journey for tourists visiting high-altitude destinations such as Kufri, Mashobra, Naldehra, Narkanda, Hattu Peak, Fagu, and Tattapani.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shimla, Abhishek, said tourists travelling towards these destinations should take the Mehli-Dhalli bypass route from Shoghi instead of passing through the congested roads of Shimla city.

“Tourists coming from the Solan-Chandigarh side and intending to visit high-elevation tourist destinations situated beyond Shimla should take the right-hand diversion from Shoghi. The Shoghi-Mehli bypass road is approximately 33 kilometres long and connects travellers directly to Bhattakuffar and Dhalli, allowing them to avoid the heavy traffic rush within Shimla city. As people, especially tourists, are not aware of this route, the bypass mostly has less traffic rush”, he said.

The ASP added that Bhattakuffar-Dhalli serves as the gateway to several major tourist destinations, including Kufri, Mashobra, Tattapani and other popular hill stations located in the upper reaches of Shimla district.

According to the police officer, tourists would also find it more convenient to explore Shimla city while returning from these destinations.

“As per our experience and feedback received from visitors, it is more convenient for tourists to visit Shimla on their return journey. Driving downhill towards Shimla is generally easier and more comfortable than navigating the uphill traffic while heading towards the higher-altitude destinations,” he said.

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Sources in the police department said a recent trial conducted by Shimla Police demonstrated the advantages of using the bypass route. During the exercise, two vehicles travelling towards Kufri and Mashobra were monitored. One vehicle entered Shimla city through the traditional route, while the other travelled via the Mehli-Dhalli bypass without entering Shimla city.

“The vehicle using the Mehli-Dhalli bypass reached Mashobra nearly 20 minutes earlier than the vehicle that passed through Shimla city,” sources said, highlighting the time-saving potential of the alternate route.

The advisory comes amid a significant rise in tourist traffic during weekends and holiday periods. According to data compiled by the Shimla police, nearly 85,000 vehicles entered and exited Shimla from the Chandigarh-Solan side through the Shoghi barrier during the previous weekend alone.

Police officers said traffic volume is expected to increase further as summer vacations progress and more tourists arrive in the state.
To spread awareness among visitors, Shimla Police has also issued advisories through its official social media platforms, including Facebook and X, urging travellers to use the bypass route whenever possible.

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Traffic congestion remains a recurring challenge in Shimla, particularly on the Circular Road, Cart Road and National Highway-5 bypass. Traffic jams are frequently reported during peak tourist seasons, school timings and office hours, often leading to long delays and inconvenience for both residents and visitors.

A traffic police officer said, “The greater use of the Mehli-Dhalli bypass by tourists heading towards upper Shimla destinations would help reduce congestion within the city and ensure a more comfortable travel experience during the busy summer season.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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