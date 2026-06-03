85,000 vehicles in one weekend: Shimla police issue urgent route advisory for summer tourists

With the onset of the summer tourist season and thousands of visitors from the plains heading towards Himachal Pradesh’s popular hill destinations, Shimla police Wednesday advised tourists travelling from the Chandigarh-Solan side to avoid entering Shimla city if their destination lies beyond the state capital.

The advisory aims to reduce traffic congestion in Shimla and ensure a smoother journey for tourists visiting high-altitude destinations such as Kufri, Mashobra, Naldehra, Narkanda, Hattu Peak, Fagu, and Tattapani.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shimla, Abhishek, said tourists travelling towards these destinations should take the Mehli-Dhalli bypass route from Shoghi instead of passing through the congested roads of Shimla city.

“Tourists coming from the Solan-Chandigarh side and intending to visit high-elevation tourist destinations situated beyond Shimla should take the right-hand diversion from Shoghi. The Shoghi-Mehli bypass road is approximately 33 kilometres long and connects travellers directly to Bhattakuffar and Dhalli, allowing them to avoid the heavy traffic rush within Shimla city. As people, especially tourists, are not aware of this route, the bypass mostly has less traffic rush”, he said.

The ASP added that Bhattakuffar-Dhalli serves as the gateway to several major tourist destinations, including Kufri, Mashobra, Tattapani and other popular hill stations located in the upper reaches of Shimla district.

According to the police officer, tourists would also find it more convenient to explore Shimla city while returning from these destinations.

“As per our experience and feedback received from visitors, it is more convenient for tourists to visit Shimla on their return journey. Driving downhill towards Shimla is generally easier and more comfortable than navigating the uphill traffic while heading towards the higher-altitude destinations,” he said.

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Sources in the police department said a recent trial conducted by Shimla Police demonstrated the advantages of using the bypass route. During the exercise, two vehicles travelling towards Kufri and Mashobra were monitored. One vehicle entered Shimla city through the traditional route, while the other travelled via the Mehli-Dhalli bypass without entering Shimla city.

“The vehicle using the Mehli-Dhalli bypass reached Mashobra nearly 20 minutes earlier than the vehicle that passed through Shimla city,” sources said, highlighting the time-saving potential of the alternate route.

The advisory comes amid a significant rise in tourist traffic during weekends and holiday periods. According to data compiled by the Shimla police, nearly 85,000 vehicles entered and exited Shimla from the Chandigarh-Solan side through the Shoghi barrier during the previous weekend alone.

Police officers said traffic volume is expected to increase further as summer vacations progress and more tourists arrive in the state.

To spread awareness among visitors, Shimla Police has also issued advisories through its official social media platforms, including Facebook and X, urging travellers to use the bypass route whenever possible.

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Traffic congestion remains a recurring challenge in Shimla, particularly on the Circular Road, Cart Road and National Highway-5 bypass. Traffic jams are frequently reported during peak tourist seasons, school timings and office hours, often leading to long delays and inconvenience for both residents and visitors.

A traffic police officer said, “The greater use of the Mehli-Dhalli bypass by tourists heading towards upper Shimla destinations would help reduce congestion within the city and ensure a more comfortable travel experience during the busy summer season.”