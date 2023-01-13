scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Shimla receives the much-awaited snowfall

The fresh snowfall is likely to impact bus services in upper parts of Shimla, including Narkanda.

Jakhu in Shimla. The state disaster management officials have predicted rainfall and snow across many parts of Shimla Friday. (Express Photo)

The residents of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Friday woke up to the much-awaited snowfall. Parts of Jakhu temple, Fagu, Theog, and Kotgarh were covered in a white sheet of snow after it rained early this morning.

In a fillip to the tourism sector of the state, the popular hill station of Kufri in Shimla district also witnessed snowfall late Thursday night.

The residents in the area said that the snowfall this year had been delayed. Shimla, last year, received snowfall from January 8.



The fresh snowfall is likely to impact bus services in the upper parts of Shimla, including Narkanda. The local residents and tourists have been advised to travel with caution as many routes will be difficult to navigate.

Heavy snowfall at Atal Tunnel near Rohtang, Kaza and Lahaul-Spiti earlier this week affected the movement of vehicles.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 11:19 IST
