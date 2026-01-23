Shimla receives season’s first snowfall, traffic and power supply affected in Upper Regions

According to the weather department, light to moderate snowfall is expected in Shimla city for the next four to five hours. (Express Photo)

Shimla, the summer capital of Himachal Pradesh, received the season’s first snowfall on Friday, delighting tourists while disrupting normal life in several upper reaches of the district. Popular tourist spots such as the Ridge, Mall Road, Kufri, Kupvi, and nearby areas witnessed light to moderate snowfall, turning the hill town into a picturesque winter landscape.

According to the weather department, light to moderate snowfall is expected in Shimla city for the next four to five hours.

The fresh snowfall, however, affected vehicular movement in Upper Shimla.

A district administration spokesperson said, “Traffic towards higher reaches was disrupted as roads turned slippery. The Chopal–Deha main road has been blocked following snowfall in the region. An advisory urging commuters to avoid unnecessary travel until weather conditions improve was issued. Authorities have specifically cautioned motorists against driving on the Chopal–Deha road due to safety concerns.”