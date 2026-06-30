Brother arrested for plotting Shimla school executive murder over Rs 8-crore dispute

In a twist to the Shimla school executive murder, the police arrested Manisha Mittal's younger brother for planning the crime via a middleman and hired shooters.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaUpdated: Jun 30, 2026 02:32 PM IST
Shimla school murderHimank Mittal in police custody for the murder of his sister (Express photo/Special arrangement).
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Seventeen days after the sensational murder of Manisha Mittal, 41, an executive at a prominent private school in Shimla, the police Tuesday arrested the victim’s younger brother and an accomplice. The two allegedly conspired to execute the contract killing using two hired shooters.

The prime accused has been identified as Himank Mittal, 31, the victim’s younger brother and chairman of the Saraswati Paradise International Public School in Sanjauli. The second arrested suspect is Gobind, who had reportedly fled to Thailand two days before the June 13 murder and returned to India last week.

According to the police, the two alleged shooters, Ashish Ahlawat, 22, and Deepak Budhwal, 25, both from Haryana, were arrested on June 16 and remain in police custody.

Mehar Panwar, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shimla, said the investigation had revealed that the murder was the outcome of a property dispute involving the management of Saraswati Paradise International Public School at Sanjauli.

Police sources revealed that a massive financial dispute over a Rs 8 crore fixed deposit further fuelled the sibling rivalry. The siblings’ late father, Dharam Pal Mittal, had initially secured a Rs 8-crore bank loan to expand the school.

When the Covid -19 pandemic disrupted those plans, he secured the funds in an FD. Following his death, a battle for the ownership of the FD broke out. Himank’s recent attempt to claim the amount was fiercely opposed by Manisha, escalating family tensions, said the police.

The police said the prime accused, Himank Mittal, is currently bedridden with a fractured leg and arm following an attack by unidentified assailants in Rohtak on June 1.

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“Although the Rohtak police registered an FIR against unknown people, our investigation has established that Himank Mittal orchestrated the murder of his elder sister due to a dispute over the ownership and management of Saraswati Paradise International Public School.” ASP Panwar said.

“The conspiracy was allegedly executed through Gobind, who has been brought to Shimla for detailed interrogation.”

The officer said that the investigation also established that Himank Mittal had transferred Rs 8.50 lakh to Gobind days before the killing of his sister. The ASP further said that Himank Mittal would be brought to Shimla once doctors declared him medically fit.

“The two shooters, who were arrested earlier, remain in police custody. The shooters have been paid Rs 70,000 by Gobind so far. Rs 50,000 was paid in cash, and Rs 20,000 were through a bank transaction,” she added.

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Manisha Mittal was shot dead outside the entrance gate of Saraswati Paradise International Public School in Housing Board Colony, Sanjauli, on June 13, sending shockwaves across Shimla.

Before his arrest, Himank Mittal had denied any involvement in the murder, maintaining that he had no connection with his sister and that the two had not been on speaking terms for a long time.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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