Brother arrested for plotting Shimla school executive murder over Rs 8-crore dispute

Himank Mittal in police custody for the murder of his sister (Express photo/Special arrangement).

Seventeen days after the sensational murder of Manisha Mittal, 41, an executive at a prominent private school in Shimla, the police Tuesday arrested the victim’s younger brother and an accomplice. The two allegedly conspired to execute the contract killing using two hired shooters.

The prime accused has been identified as Himank Mittal, 31, the victim’s younger brother and chairman of the Saraswati Paradise International Public School in Sanjauli. The second arrested suspect is Gobind, who had reportedly fled to Thailand two days before the June 13 murder and returned to India last week.

According to the police, the two alleged shooters, Ashish Ahlawat, 22, and Deepak Budhwal, 25, both from Haryana, were arrested on June 16 and remain in police custody.