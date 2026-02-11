Shimla RTO impounds pvt bus for various violations

By: Express News Service
2 min readShimlaFeb 11, 2026 09:55 AM IST
ShimlaThe checking of buses will continue in the coming days, said an RTO officer. (file)
The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Shimla, on Monday seized a private bus plying on a local route in Shimla district after detecting multiple violations during an inspection, officials said.

According to officials, the bus was operating with an expired fitness certificate and without a valid permit, and the driver was found without a driving licence and the registration certificate. In addition, special road tax dues were pending since 2021, they said, adding that the bus was also being plied outside its permitted route.

Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Vishva Mohan Dev Chauhan said, “The vehicle posed a risk to passengers’ safety. Negligent operation would not be tolerated. Legal proceedings would be initiated against the impounded vehicle. It was impounded following a thorough check of its documents. The checking of buses will continue in the coming days.”

Chairing the 5th meeting of the State Transport and Road Safety Council on January 10, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri had said that a majority of private buses in the state had been running in violation of several norms, including expiry of permit, compromising with safety measures, without fitness certificates, etc. Agnihotri had urged private operators to fulfil all pending formalities.

