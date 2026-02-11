Shimla RTO impounds pvt bus for various violations

The checking of buses will continue in the coming days, said an RTO officer. (file)

The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Shimla, on Monday seized a private bus plying on a local route in Shimla district after detecting multiple violations during an inspection, officials said.

According to officials, the bus was operating with an expired fitness certificate and without a valid permit, and the driver was found without a driving licence and the registration certificate. In addition, special road tax dues were pending since 2021, they said, adding that the bus was also being plied outside its permitted route.

Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Vishva Mohan Dev Chauhan said, “The vehicle posed a risk to passengers’ safety. Negligent operation would not be tolerated. Legal proceedings would be initiated against the impounded vehicle. It was impounded following a thorough check of its documents. The checking of buses will continue in the coming days.”