Shimla: President Murmu visits Army Training Command

The President visited the ARTRAC headquarters before winding up her five-day visit to Himachal Pradesh.

Before leaving for Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday exhorted the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) to continue to work with fervour to enhance the operational preparedness of the Indian Army.

The President visited the ARTRAC headquarters before winding up her five-day visit to Himachal Pradesh.

The President was briefed by the GOC-in-C on evolution of ARTRAC, the stellar role of ARTRAC in providing quality training to Indian Army personnel to enhance operational efficiency as well as on salient initiatives of ARTRAC.

President Murmu was scheduled to leave Shimla on May 2 but left for New Delhi a day in advance due to certain reasons including the weather conditions.