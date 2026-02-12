Shimla police files FIR against one for mixing contaminated substances in drinking water tank

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Shimla police has lodged an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly mixing contaminated substances in a drinking water tank. The tank supplies water to the households of Breshthu village under the subdivision Tikkar near Rohru of Shimla.
Police said the preliminary investigation suggests that the water was contaminated and not fit for drinking purpose. Although the incident took place on February 8, the FIR was registered at Rohru police station on February 10. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Adarsh Sharma, a resident of Breshthu.
DSP (Rohru) Pranav Chauhan told The Indian Express that Sharma noticed the severe foul stench in his drinking water in the afternoon of February 8 and raised an alarm. The villagers gathered and also found foul smell in the drinking water coming from the taps which were connected with the village water tank. On the same day, officials of the Jal Shakti department were informed and they rushed to the village and collected the samples in the night, the DSP added.
“On February 10, Jal Shakti Department submitted its preliminary examination report declaring that the water is highly contaminated and not fit for drinking. We lodged an FIR on the basis of complaint and preliminary report. During spot inspection, we found that the water tank had been empty for a long time. On February 8, it was almost empty,” Chauhan said.
In his complaint to the police, Sharma said, “I was having lunch in the afternoon when I noticed a strong foul smell coming from the drinking water. I immediately alerted nearby residents. Police should lodge an FIR and arrest the culprits who contaminated the water.”
He further informed the police that after confirmation of contamination, the main drinking water storage tank as well as household water tanks in the village were immediately emptied and cleaned as a precautionary measure.
